Special fishing regulations input

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is considering several experimental and special fishing regulations for the 2026 fishing season.

Each year, the DNR proposes several experimental and special fishing regulations. Experimental regulations have a set evaluation period (typically 10 years), after which the DNR must determine whether the change should become permanent.

Special regulations are selected from a suite of regulation toolbox options that have proven effective at achieving specific goals. Special regulations do not have an end date although DNR reviews their performance as part of an individual lake’s management planning cycle.

For more information on current proposals or to provide input, click the "Take our survey" tab below. Upcoming public input meetings will be listed when scheduled later this summer.