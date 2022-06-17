Special fishing regulations input

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is considering several experimental and special fishing regulations for the 2026 fishing season.

Each year, the DNR proposes several experimental and special fishing regulations. Experimental regulations have a set evaluation period (typically 10 years), after which the DNR must determine whether the change should become permanent.

Special regulations are selected from a suite of regulation toolbox options that have proven effective at achieving specific goals. Special regulations do not have an end date although DNR reviews their performance as part of an individual lake’s management planning cycle.

For more information on current proposals or to provide input, click the "Take our survey" tab below. Upcoming public input meetings will be listed when scheduled later this summer.

Regulations & public meetings
Area officeLakeCountySpeciesExisting regulationProposal goalProposed regulationMeeting dateMeeting locationMeeting addressMeeting time
Grand RapidsSandItascaWalleye17-26” PSL, only 1 over 26”Required review20-24” PSL, only 1 over 24”TBDTBDTBDTBD
International FallsRainy LakeSt. LouisWalleyePossession limit 4, 18-26” PSL, only 1 over 26”Required reviewImplement as special regulationTBDTBDTBDTBD
Little FallsPlatteCrow WingSunfishDaily limit 10Required reviewDaily limit 10TBDTBDTBDTBD
Little FallsSullivanMorrisonSunfishDaily limit 10Required reviewDaily limit 10TBDTBDTBDTBD
Little FallsGreen Prairie FishMorrisonSunfishDaily limit 10Required reviewDaily limit 5TBDTBDTBDTBD
Little FallsLong (Higgins)ToddSunfishDaily limit 10Required reviewDaily limit 5TBDTBDTBDTBD
Little FallsMooseToddSunfishDaily limit 10Required reviewDaily limit 5TBDTBDTBDTBD
Little FallsMapleToddSunfishDaily limit 10Required reviewRevert to statewideTBDTBDTBDTBD
Fergus FallsJewettOtter TailSunfishStatewideAllow harvest of small fish while protecting and spreading out harvest of larger fish20 fish limit, only 5 over 8”TBDTBDTBDTBD
BemidjiRabideauBeltramiSunfishStatewideMaintain existing quality, spread harvest over a wider range of angling pressureDaily limit 5TBDTBDTBDTBD
Take our survey

Back to top