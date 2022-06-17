Special fishing regulations input

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is considering several experimental and special fishing regulations for the 2026 fishing season.
Each year, the DNR proposes several experimental and special fishing regulations. Experimental regulations have a set evaluation period (typically 10 years), after which the DNR must determine whether the change should become permanent.
Special regulations are selected from a suite of regulation toolbox options that have proven effective at achieving specific goals. Special regulations do not have an end date although DNR reviews their performance as part of an individual lake’s management planning cycle.
For more information on current proposals or to provide input, click the "Take our survey" tab below. Upcoming public input meetings will be listed when scheduled later this summer.
Area office Lake County Species Existing regulation Proposal goal Proposed regulation Meeting date Meeting location Meeting address Meeting time Grand Rapids Sand Itasca Walleye 17-26” PSL, only 1 over 26” Required review 20-24” PSL, only 1 over 24” TBD TBD TBD TBD International Falls Rainy Lake St. Louis Walleye Possession limit 4, 18-26” PSL, only 1 over 26” Required review Implement as special regulation TBD TBD TBD TBD Little Falls Platte Crow Wing Sunfish Daily limit 10 Required review Daily limit 10 TBD TBD TBD TBD Little Falls Sullivan Morrison Sunfish Daily limit 10 Required review Daily limit 10 TBD TBD TBD TBD Little Falls Green Prairie Fish Morrison Sunfish Daily limit 10 Required review Daily limit 5 TBD TBD TBD TBD Little Falls Long (Higgins) Todd Sunfish Daily limit 10 Required review Daily limit 5 TBD TBD TBD TBD Little Falls Moose Todd Sunfish Daily limit 10 Required review Daily limit 5 TBD TBD TBD TBD Little Falls Maple Todd Sunfish Daily limit 10 Required review Revert to statewide TBD TBD TBD TBD Fergus Falls Jewett Otter Tail Sunfish Statewide Allow harvest of small fish while protecting and spreading out harvest of larger fish 20 fish limit, only 5 over 8” TBD TBD TBD TBD Bemidji Rabideau Beltrami Sunfish Statewide Maintain existing quality, spread harvest over a wider range of angling pressure Daily limit 5 TBD TBD TBD TBD
