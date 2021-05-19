Minnesota state parks library program The Department of Natural Resources is collaborating with public libraries across the state to provide free seven-day state park passes for checkout. Our goal in offering this program is to provide a way for Minnesotans living in low-income communities across the state to visit state parks without the financial barrier of an entry fee. Comments or questions Contact Arielle Courtney, Partnership Development Consultant [email protected] or 651-259-5609. Give us your feedback! Did you check out a state park pass at the library? Tell us about it.

Participating Bookmobiles In addition to libraries listed below, you can check out passes from the following Bookmobiles, when available: East Central Regional Library System, Kitchigami Regional Library System, Viking Library System, North Mankato Taylor Library, Rochester Public Library and Northfield Public Library.

Participating libraries

Filter items County: All counties Search:

County Name Regional Library System

How does it work?

While each library system may operate pass checkout a bit differently, all state park library passes will look the same and function the same way when you are at the park.

Specifically:

All state park passes expire after seven days .

. Passes must be visibly displayed in your vehicle's dashboard , so park staff can check validity and expiration date.

, so park staff can check validity and expiration date. Passes do not need to be returned, just recycled. If your library includes additional books or equipment with your pass, please return those on time.

If your library includes additional books or equipment with your pass, please return those on time. Check with your local library for more information and checkout policies.

Proof of income is not required and users will never be asked about their income by library or DNR staff.

A note on camping: Library park passes only cover the vehicle entrance fee. If you would like to camp, you still need to make and pay for camping reservations, either online or by phone at 866-857-2757.

Why isn't my library participating?

State park vehicle permit sales help us maintain facilities, trails and natural resources around the state. Because this permit revenue is an essential part of the DNR’s budget, the library pass program prioritizes offering access to Minnesotans that may not otherwise be able to afford a park visit.

As of July 1, 2025, the program expanded to more than 200 libraries participating in all 87 Minnesota counties. If you work for a library that would like to be considered for future participation in the program, please email Arielle Courtney, DNR Partnership Development Consultant at [email protected].

Note: Library park passes at St. Paul Public Libraries are temporarily unavailable. We will add them to this page as soon as possible.